Nigeria would have been history if Buhari had not been president —Gov Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has attributed Nigeria’s continued existence to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, saying the country would have been history by now.

Ayade who spoke on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said the efforts Buhari put in at tackling the myriad of problems the country faced caused by past administrations, was what kept the country together till date.

Ayade particularly lauded Buhari’s efforts at addressing insecurity in the country, insisting that without the President’s intervention by employing his military background in tackling the menace, terrorists and insurgents would have crippled the country.

According to Ayade, “there was an international conspiracy against the country, particularly the northern regions” and the country would have collapsed if Buhari had not intervened.

“Perhaps, if it was not Buhari’s administration with his military background, the country would have collapsed at this stage,” the Governor said.

“People don’t know that because if you have been able to avoid risk, nobody can see it because it was avoided. I think the situation could have been worse,” he added.

On insecurity, Ayade had this to say:

“Security comes first and what President Buhari did on assumption of office was to curtail the onslaught of Boko Haram which was very important in order to prevent the implosion of the country.

“This country would have collapsed if not for Buhari’s military background and the situation could have been worse.

“The crisis we would have found ourselves in would have been worse than the ISIS crisis in the Middle East, so we Nigerians must give kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

