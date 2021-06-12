 Nigeria yet to enjoy true democracy —Afe Babalola | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigeria yet to enjoy true democracy —Afe Babalola

Published

2 hours ago

on

Planned trial of CJN Onnoghen at CCT unconstitutional- Afe Babalola

Renowned legal luminary, Afe Babalola has stated that the country is yet to entrench deep democratic ideals for the benefit of the citizenry.

According to him, it was difficult to say that the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by the Federal Government has so far yielded meaningful results.

Babalola made this call via his June 12 Anniversa­ry Message titled: “June 12, Whether Abiola Died In Vain Or Not: Time Will Tell.”

“Today, many years after that prophetic statement, Ni­geria is still on the search for true democracy, which began on June 12, 1993.

“Democracy thrives on three pillars, namely: Execu­tive, Legislative and Judiciary. For many months, Nigeria’s ju­diciary existed only in name. The courts were paralysed by a nationwide strike by JUSUN. For the first time, all the courts in the country were shut down.

“The complaint of the work­ers was that the judiciary lacks autonomy. This fundamental issue remains unaddressed even with the calling off of the industrial action by JUSUN.

“Up till now, the Legislative and the Executive Arms have not addressed the issue satisfacto­rily,” he said.

Baba­lola relived the roles he played and the unfortunate events that trailed the infamous an­nulment of the 1993 presidential election.

Afe Babalola further narrat­ed his struggles and Abiola’s last moment in an attempt to claim back the stolen mandate.

Read also: Replace 1999 constitution with that of 1963, Afe Babalola tells NASS

“In an attempt to validate his victory through the court, his battle suffered irreversible defeat at the Court of Appeal, Kaduna when Phillip Umea­di, SAN, tendered a one-sheet Gazette annulling the election and ousting the jurisdiction of the court.”

Babalola however said, “June 12 was of utmost sig­nificance in Nigerian history. It was the day MKO Abiola, a wealthy, popular philanthropist and Nigerians overwhelming­ly elected a politician. National and international observers acclaimed the election as the freest and cleanest ever-con­ducted in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, Abiola died in incarceration in question­able circumstances at a time he was still busy battling to reclaim his mandate. My col­leagues and I left the court un­happy and sad.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....