NigeriaAt60: Police arrest 30 protesters demanding end to bad governance in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

No less than 30 protesters demanding for an end to bad governance in Nigeria have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

The protesters in their hundreds had stormed the streets of Lagos on Thursday as Nigeria marked its 60th independence anniversary.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution codenamed #RevolutionNow started their march from Ojota to Maryland in Lagos.

The group had in an earlier statement called on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 to participate in a massive peaceful protest to demand the reversal of anti-people policies implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

