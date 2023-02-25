NigeriaDecides2023: All the updates here

Atiku votes in Adamawa

The pesidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has cast his vote at his polling unit in Adamawa State.

Atiku voted in the three categories – Presidential, Senatorial and assembly

8:55am: Distribution of electoral materials commenced in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

Military jets patrol Lagos airspace

Some Lagos residents have reported sighting two military jet patrolling the airspace in the state.

The reports came for residents around Ejigbo, Isolo Okota and Orile areas

NEC officials, adhoc staff, ICPC officials, security personnel, and others on ground at President Buhari’s polling unit in Daura, Katsina State

8:35am: Distribution of materials to various polling units yet to commemce in Cross River State.

INEC Ad hoc staff preparing to leave for polling units in Abuja

8:36am: Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party on his way to his polling unit



Journalists and observers at the polling unit of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Nigerians go to polls today to elect a new president, and members of the federal legislative arm, comprising the upper chamber of the Senate and the lower chamber, the House of Representatives.

Nigerians will today elect a successor to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years in the saddle.

The main focus and search light has been beamed on the presidential candidates with focus on the four frontline contestants;

These are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

However, Nigerians are spoilt for choices as there are 14 other candidates who also are in the race.

Though the major talking points have been the presidential elections, Nigerians will also be voting for a new set of 469 federal lawmakers to represent their various senatorial districts and federal constituencies at the Senate and House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Going by INEC‘s report, a total of

87, 209,007 out of the 93, 469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ripples Nigeria will track and bring you all the updates from the elections here as they break.

