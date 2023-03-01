NigeriaDecides2023: Final results in, Tinubu may be declared winner

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has scored the highest number of votes in the just concluded presidential elections in Nigeria.

Tinubu, who gathered garnered 8,805,420 votes, after final collation of the results may be declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if he meets the constitutional provision of securing 25 per cent in two thirds of states in the country.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came in second with 6,984,290 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, came third with 6,093,962 votes.

All three candidates won in 12 states each. Tinubu won the elections in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

While Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states.

Section 134 of the constitution which outlines the requirements for a candidate to meet to be declared winner of a presidential election in Nigeria, states that: “(1) A candidate for an election to the office of the President shall be deemed to have been duly elected, where, there being only two candidates for the election

“(a) he has the majority of votes cast at the election; and

“(b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

This is what INEC has to consider to determine if whether or not Tinubu can be declared winner of the tensely contested poll.

