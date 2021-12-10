Nigeria’ll record another peaceful transfer of power in 2023 —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told world leaders of the plan of his government to ensure that Nigeria’s 2023 elections are free and fair.

The President went on to assure that the country will again record another peaceful transfer of power.

This was revealed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who noted that Buhari spoke at a Virtual Summit for Democracy organised by President Joe Biden of the United States.

The President also assurred the international community that Nigeria will continue to actively support the democratization processes in West Africa and the African continent at large.

“As we countdown to our next general elections in 2023, we remain committed to putting in place and strengthening all necessary mechanisms to ensure that Nigeria will not only record another peaceful transfer of power to an elected democratic government but will also ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Your Excellencies, Nigeria will continue to actively support the democratization processes in our region West Africa and the African continent at large. But regrettably, our democratic gains of the past decades are under threats of unconstitutional takeover of power.

“This unwholesome trend, sometimes in reaction to unilateral amendments of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community. Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations.”

On the issue of terrorism and the general insecurity being faced by Nigeria, Buhari asked the country’s global partners to support efforts in tackling the menace.

He added: “I am proud to state that Nigeria has had over two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance and has unequivocally remained committed to upholding the core values and principles of democracy.

“Since assuming office in 2015, we have been able to introduce mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. We have strengthened our key anti-corruption agencies in collaboration with international partners and have undertaken several anti-corruption measures and initiatives.”

