Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World

Nigerian activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, Aisha Yesufu has been listed amongst the BBC’s 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for the year 2020 on Tuesday.

The activist was listed alongside Sanna Marin who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government, Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films and Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, as well as Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actress.

According to the BBC, this year’s 100 Women list “is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.”

She was also one of the arrow heads in the EndSars protests. The two weeks demonstration was to demand the disbandment of the controversial Special Anti Robbery Squad (Sars) members of which have been accused of the murder, rape and robbery of civilians.

BBC quoted her as saying “My advice to women is to fully and unapologetically take their place in the world. Women should stop asking for a place at the table – they should create their own table.”

