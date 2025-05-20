Nigerian actress Grace-Charis Bassey dumps Nollywood, joins US Navy   

With her official farewell to Nollywood, Grace-Charis Bassey, once known in movie circles as Belinda Effah, has brought an end to a chapter in her acting career.

After more than ten years as a leading figure in the Nigerian film industry, the actress announced her resignation to pursue new personal and professional endeavors.

After successfully completing the U.S. Navy boot camp and obtaining U.S. citizenship, Grace Charis Bassey officially exchanged her movie scripts for military stripes.

In a recent Instagram post shared on her page, she disclosed that a change in priorities in her life and a deeper spiritual transformation are the reasons behind her decision.

After changing her name and adopting a more religious persona, she has been outspoken about changing course and pursuing a path that is consistent with her rediscovered purpose and ideals.

“First, All Glory To God. Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States. This journey wasn’t easy, but I carried my roots, my faith, and my vision every step of the way. Nigeria raised me. America challenged me. I stand today stronger and more determined than ever. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning. In honour of my Late Father – Naval CDR Asido Bassey Effah”. She wrote.

