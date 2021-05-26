Nigerian agency adopts measures to protect nation against COVID-19 Indian variant | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that several precautions are being instituted to ensure Nigerians are protected from the B.1.617.2, also known as the Indian variant of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Flights from India and other high-risk countries such as Turkey and Brazil have been barred from entering Nigeria; we are ramping up our test and trace measures, and we are accelerating the national project to establish production of oxygen supplies across all states of Nigeria,” he said.

The NPHCDA chief added, “I want to seize the opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to continue to observe the public health or non-pharmaceutical measures in place to curb the transmission of COVID-19, as we are not out of the woods yet.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and update citizens.”

Shuaib further confirmed that the agency has almost completed administering all first doses.

As of Monday, 1,929,237 Nigerians have been captured – representing 96 per cent of the targeted population, he noted.

“We are advising that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and ensure that they receive the second dose to gain full protection against COVID-19,” he said.

He said the agency would continue engagement and communication with communities across the country.

