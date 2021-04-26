 Nigerian Air Force to probe reports of alleged airstrikes on Army personnel | Ripples Nigeria
Nigerian Air Force to probe reports of alleged airstrikes on Army personnel

Nigerian Air Force to probe reports of alleged airstrikes on Army personnel

In the wake of an online report about the death of over 20 personnel of the Nigerian Army from an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force, an inquest has commenced in order to unravel the situation

This was contained in a tweet issued via the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian Air Force on Monday.

The report had stated that the Army personnel were attacked by the airstrike after being mistaken for Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok, Maiduguri.

In the tweet, the NAF pledged that the general public will be duly updated after it concludes its investigation on the incident.

“The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike,” at Mainok which is about 55klm to Maiduguri.

”The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports being circulated are being investigated and the general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident.

“All enquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force“, the tweet reads.

