Nigerian Air Force warns against fraudsters over admission into College of Nursing
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has warned Nigerians seeking admissions into its College of Nursing to be wary of fraudsters.
This disclaimer came in the wake of admission notifications circulating on social media.
Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to Gabkwet, the originator of the purported admission nomination into ND/HND programmes at the NAF College of Nursing (NAFCON) directs unsuspecting applicants to pay a non-refundable fee of N15,500 at the Office of the Registrar.
Gabkwet noted that in spite of repeated warnings by the NAF, some members of the public still fall prey to the unwholesome and nefarious activities of fraudsters who swindle them of their hard-earned money for admissions that does not exist.
“The service wishes to state that currently, NAFCON has not commenced or advertised for any admission into ND or HND Nursing at the College.
“The general public should also be informed that so far, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has approved only ND programme in General Nursing for the College, which is yet to be advertised.
“Accordingly, information regarding admission into ND General Nursing programme at NAFCON will be communicated to the general public through NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng.
“And other verified NAF official social media platforms,” he said.
