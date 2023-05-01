Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan blames humanitarian affairs ministry, NEMA for evacuation buses hiccups

The Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan, Safiu Olaniyan has shifted the responsibility for the less than tidy arrangement of evacuation buses for Nigerians stranded in the war-torn country on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Lamenting that Nigerian students had been left stranded on Sudan streets, Olaniyan, however, appealed for calm, explaining that the Nigerian embassy in Sudan was not in charge of hiring buses for evacuating the students.

According to the Ambassador, the stranded students were not alone facing hardship, disclosing that embassy officials were also impacted by the hardship occasioned by the fight in Sudan.

Olaniyan stated this while reacting to complaints and allegations levelled against the embassy in a voice note posted on NiDCOM Situation Room on Sunday.

He clarified that the Ministry of Disaster and Humanitarian Affairs, as well as NEMA were in charge of the buses.

Olaniyan said: “Good afternoon my fellow Nigerians. My name is Ambassador Olaniyan. I am reaching out to you at this point on the issue of buses that are creating tension everywhere.

“I just want to let you know that the embassy is not in charge of the bus contracts. We have not received any money from anybody to hire buses. We are arranging the logistics.

“Those who are arranging the buses are the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, as well as NEMA. So, ours is to get the necessary instructions that this and this has been arranged and we just give instructions to the students to meet at so-and-so place and that is what we have been doing.”

Read Also:CSO says Buhari govt’s $1.2m evacuation plan for stranded Nigerian students in Sudan ‘fake’

The envoy, who lamented that the embassy officials were also without food, water, and light just like trapped Nigerians, assured parents and students that the officials were fully on the ground in Khartoum, to ensure their evacuation.

“The present arrangement that appears to have broken down was also coordinated in Nigeria. We are in contact with them to correct whatever is wrong with the contract because students cannot continue living on the streets. I want to assure you that we are as vulnerable as you are and will not leave until all of you have been moved to safety and to Nigeria.

“And so, I am urging you not to take any action like I am hearing that you are planning to attack the family of officers. The officers and I are all as vulnerable as you are. We have no food like you, we have no water like you; we have no light like you. It is not like we are living in a different world. This is war, and it is not tourism.

“So, what you are experiencing is also what we are experiencing. But I am assuring you that everything that needs to be done is being done. And within a very short time, the issues will be resolved.”

Speaking on efforts being made by the Nigerian government to ensure that the Egyptian authorities allow Nigerians fleeing Sudan to pass through their country, Olaniyan said: “With regards to those who are on the border of Egypt, the issue is for security clearance to be issued for the evacuees to be able to able to move across the border into the Egyptian border.

“All that needs to be contacted in Nigeria are being contacted for them to contact their counterparts in Egypt for this clearance to be issued. It is unfortunate that it has not been issued, but within a very short time, all this would be in the past.

“Once again, I urge you to be calm and await the necessary development. Nobody is sleeping. We know you are there because we are also here, and we are not going to leave you to your faith. We are in this together and we are not leaving until you have all left for safety and to Nigeria.

“So, we are all waiting for the action of the humanitarian ministry as well as NEMA in respect of the buses, and we are also waiting for the action of the authorities of Nigeria and Egypt in respect of the clearance that’s required to move the buses across the border.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now