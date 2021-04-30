Nigerian Army admits attack on troops in Mainok by Boko Haram, ISWAP | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has finally admitted that fighters of the Islamist extremist group, Boko Haram and its splinter body, Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP), had attacked and sacked its troops at some military locations in Mainok, Borno State, as well as on other locations in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, while giving a situation report on Thursday at the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army at the Maimalari Cantonment/Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, confirmed that troops were actually overran by the insurgents.

He added that in a war situation, there was no way troops would always claim victory over their enemies, as sometimes the opposite is the case.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how terrorists of ISWAP attacked the 156 Battalion located in Mainok, Borno State, last Sunday, dislodging the troop and capturing newly acquired armoured tanks and operational vehicles from the camp.

Boko Haram insurgents also attacked the Nigerian Army military Base in Kamuya village in Biu local government area where dozens of soldiers were killed with the destruction of arms and ammunitions on the same day.

Pictures had also emerged online where the terrorists displayed the equipment and operational vehicles they captured from the Nigerian Army.

While addressing journalists at the parley, Attahiru insisted that the troops of the Nigerian Army are committed to ending the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedevilling some parts of the country.

“Even though some of our troop’s locations in Mainok and other formations were attacked by members of Boko Haram sect, we would not accept defeat.

“In war, there is no way troops would always claim victory over its enemies.

“The Nigerian Army, under the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, will take on Boko Haram decisively as troops have defeated Boko Haram severally.

“Troops are committed to ending the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedevilling some parts of the country.

“We are committed to the focus of the entire operations which is total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.”

