Nigerian Army appoints new GOCs, PSOs, others (SEE LIST) | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers, commandants of military institutions and corps commanders of units and formations of Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the appointment/redeployment was a normal routine exercise aimed at re-invigorating the system.

Yerima said all the postings and appointments would take effect from March 10,

According to him, Attahiru urged the new appointees to carry out their responsibilities in the most professional manner and in defence of the country.

The major highlight of the exercise was the appointment of Maj.-Gen. A.A Maikobi as Commander of Training and Doctrine Command.

He said Maj.-Gen. D.C Onyemulu would move from Armed Forces Simulation Centre to Special Task Force (Operation SAFE HAVEN) as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. S.A Yaro becomes the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Yerima also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. L.A. Adegboye has been appointed the Chief of Defence Training and Operations while Maj.-Gen. O.I Uzamere becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps Centre.

The spokesman said: “Maj.-Gen. Francis Azinta was appointed the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. J.B Olawumi was appointed Chief of Defence Logistics and Maj.-Gen. C.C Ude becomes the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre.

“Maj.-Gen. G. Oyefesobi moves to Headquarters Command, Army Records and appointed Commander, while Maj.-Gen. B.M Shafa becomes the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

“Maj.-Gen. K.A.K Isiyaku moves from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander Artillery.

“Maj.-Gen. M O Uzoh moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and appointed Director-General while Maj.-Gen. AM Aliyu was appointed Chief of Administration (Army).

“Maj.-Gen. C.C Okonkwo moves from Special Tasks Force (Operations SAFE HAVEN) to Nigerian Army Welfare Limited as Group Managing Director while Maj.-Gen. J.J Ogunlade becomes the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF).

“Maj.-Gen. A.A Jidda was appointed the Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf from MNJTF to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations as Chief of Operations, Maj.-Gen. A B Omozoje was appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, while Maj.-Gen. E.N Njoku was appointed Chief of Defence Communications; and Maj.-Gen. B.A. Isandu was redeployed to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Operations.”

