Nigerian Army arrests soldier for allegedly stealing 602 rounds of ammunition in Borno (Video)

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday, arrested a serving soldier identified as Corporal Francis Bako, for allegedly stealing 602 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region who posted the arrest of the rogue soldier on X, Bako was arrested at the Kano Motor Park in Maiduguri on his way to Kaduna following a tip off.

READ ALSO:Nigerian Army rescues 386 victims from Sambisa Forest after 10 years of abduction

Makama explained that Bako who serves at a military formation in Mallam Fatori, a suburb in the northern part of the state, was heading to Kaduna before he was accosted and found with in possession of 602 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The soldier is currently in custody of the military for further action,” Makama said, quoting military officers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now