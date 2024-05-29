Metro
Nigerian Army arrests soldier for allegedly stealing 602 rounds of ammunition in Borno (Video)
Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday, arrested a serving soldier identified as Corporal Francis Bako, for allegedly stealing 602 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.
According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region who posted the arrest of the rogue soldier on X, Bako was arrested at the Kano Motor Park in Maiduguri on his way to Kaduna following a tip off.
Nigerian Army rescues 386 victims from Sambisa Forest after 10 years of abduction
Makama explained that Bako who serves at a military formation in Mallam Fatori, a suburb in the northern part of the state, was heading to Kaduna before he was accosted and found with in possession of 602 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
“The soldier is currently in custody of the military for further action,” Makama said, quoting military officers.
