Nigerian Army claims troops eliminated 84 terrorists, rescued 122 captives in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) of the Nigerian Army has claimed that troops operating in the North-East and North-western parts of the country successfully eliminated over 84 terrorists including their commanders, while 122 kidnpped victims were rescued in the last two weeks.

Making this known in Abuja on Thursday at a bi-weekly news briefing on ongoing military operations in the country, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) neutralised a total of 42 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and apprehended 14 in the North-East during the period.

“Troops also rescued six abducted civilians while a total of 267 terrorists and family members, comprised of 22 adult males, 128 adult females and 117 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre,” Danmadami said.

The Army spokesman said within the same period, the troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated guns, one FN rifle, one G3 rifle, three QJC guns, and two 60mm mortar bombs among others.

“The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted a series of air interdiction operations at terrorist hideouts, enclaves and camps in Dogon Chuku in the fringes of Northern Tumbums.

READ ALSO:Nigerian Army orders Boko Haram fighters to surrender in North-East

“The air interdiction mission was also conducted at Arina Kasa in Southern Tumbums of the Lake Chad Basin, Chidike in the Mandara Mountains and Gezuwa area, all in Borno.

“The battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised while their structures and logistics were destroyed in the air strikes.

“In the North West, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended four and rescued 26 abducted civilians in several land and air operations within the period.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven, Guards Brigades and Whirl Stroke with Civilians Joint Task Force, neutralised seven terrorists and apprehended 19 terrorists and two gun runners as well as rescued 36 kidnapped victims in different operati,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now