Nigerian Army claims troops killed 37 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Army claimed on Sunday the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 37 Boko Haram insurgents in recent encounters in Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the troops had on Saturday morning observed the movement of six gun trucks within the Sambisa Forest general area and were subsequently located at a settlement near Yuwe.

According to him, the trucks later moved to a remote location where they were joined by other terrorists for a meeting.

The spokesman revealed that 50 Boko Haram fighters gathered at the meeting when the troops struck.

Nwachukwu said: “Having clearly identified the terrorists’ hideout, the Air Component of OPHK immediately dispatched two aircraft to conduct air interdiction on the location.

“The strikes, which were carried out under cover of darkness, were successful and devastating as battle damage assessment corroborated by local sources revealed that over 37 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while several of them were reportedly wounded.

“A combat aircrew of the air component located another set of four Gun Trucks about six kilometers South-West of Bama as the aircraft retreated to base after the air interdiction.

“The crew immediately relayed the coordinates of the location of the gun trucks to troops of the land component.

“The land forces promptly engaged the location with artillery fire bombardment and neutralised the insurgents’ gun trucks.”

