Nigerian Army claims troops killed several terrorists in North-West

The Nigerian Army claimed on Monday that troops in various theatres of operation in the North-West killed several terrorists during raids on their hideouts in Katsina and Zamfara States.

In a post on its official ‘X’ handle (formally Twitter), the army said the operations were conducted on March 29 and March 30.

It said the troops had in an operation conducted in Zamfara on March 29, successfully raided the den of a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Hassan Yantagwaye, in Tsafe local government area of the state.

The force added that Yantagwaye and his group had been responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in some parts of North-West.

The post read: “During the operation, troops overpowered the terrorists in an ensuing gun battle, neutralising three of them and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition and also destroyed the terrorists’ camps.

“In Katsina State, the gallant troops on March 30, engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Shawu Kuka, Shinda, Tafki, Gidan Surajo, and Citakushi in Kabai I and Kabai II within Faskari Local Government Area.

“The troops neutralised eight terrorists and recovered three locally fabricated guns, military uniforms and a large quantity of stolen grains.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 212 terrorists in one week

“The troops also on March 29, intercepted 441 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa at Molegede village in Odeda local government area of Ogun State.

“The vigilant troops uncovered the illicit substances being conveyed in a Mazda Saloon car, after the smugglers absconded, abandoning the vehicle on sighting the troops.

“The vehicle and illicit products will be handed over to the appropriate agency after preliminary investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now