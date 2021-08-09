Nigerian Army claims two Boko Haram commanders, 335 others surrendered to troops in North-East

The Nigerian Army claimed on Monday two senior commanders of the Boko Haram sect and 335 fighters have surrendered to troops in the North- East.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the jihadists.

He said: “Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non- kinetic efforts by troops of operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) which yielded success in the North-East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terror group known as Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda along with their families and followers have also surrendered to the troops in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brig. Gen. Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at the Headquarters of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, to receive the new set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said the insurgents’ decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable. He encouraged the repentant terrorists to try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

“Gen. Eyitayo, who spoke through an interpreter, further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new clothes and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that one of the reasons for such massive turn was basically the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs.

“Other factors are the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.”

More than 100 repentant insurgents reportedly surrendered to troops in several parts of the North-East last week.

