Nigerian Army clears, releases 200 Boko Haram suspects

Over 200 young suspects have been cleared of ties to Boko Haram and released by the Nigerian Army and Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison on Tuesday night, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Borno State government mentioned that the children will be reunited with their parents through a reintegration programme.

“These children deserve to have a normal childhood – and now require our full care and support to re-enter the lives that were so brutally interrupted by this devastating conflict,” UNICEF Country Representative, Peter Hawkins said.

The children were taken in by the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, UNICEF and Borno State authorities.

