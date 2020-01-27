Nigerian Army confirms arrest of wife of Boko Haram/ISWAP leader

The arrest of Zainab Usman, said to be the wife of a Boko Haram/ISWAP leader at Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council in Borno State has been confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

The arrest of Zainab who is said to be a female recruiter for Boko Haram insurgents was revealed in a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Col. Aminu Iliyasu on Sunday, January 26.

In the statement, the Nigerian Army said that Zainab who is the wife of Alai Usman, a high profile ISWAP Province logistics supplier is believed to be in contact with other high profile Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders.

The statement by the Nigerian Army added that; “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been in Nigeria for the past 15 years.

“However, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a spy for ISWAP criminals on a mission to spy on troops’ location in Auno and other locations along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road”.

The Nigerian Army also confirmed the arrest of one Mallam Ahmed Yakuba, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province informant at Auno Village by troops of 212 Battalion deployed in Auno, Kaga LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force.

