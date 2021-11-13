Nigerian Army confirms death of General, three soldiers in ISWAP attack

The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the killing of one of its senior officers and three soldiers by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

The insurgents had earlier on Saturday attacked a military base in Askira town, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of the state, and engaged the troops in a fierce gun duel.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said the officer, Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers died after they successfully defended the civilians in the town.

He claimed that Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, killed several ISWAP terrorists during the encounter with the hoodlums.

Nwachukwu said the troops were supported by the Air Component sector of Operation Hadin Kai, adding that five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles, and nine gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed during the operation.

The statement read: “The deceased officer and the soldiers exhibited rare displays of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter-offensive against the terrorists and successfully defended the location.

“The families of the senior officer and soldiers had been contacted.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has deeply commiserated with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

“The COAS said the gallant officer and soldiers courageously defended the territorial integrity of Nigeria and Nigerians even at the expense of their own lives.

“He directed the troops to continue in the ferocious counter-offensive and hot pursuit of the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”

