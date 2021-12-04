Nigerian Army confirms ISWAP attack on Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attack on Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, however, said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled the attack.

He said the terrorists detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (EIDs) at Gomari community and 1,000 Housing Estate.

Nwachukwu said: “The terrorists also fired shots into the communities, causing some level of damage and apprehension in residential areas.

“Although no life was lost, a young child sustained an injury during the attack.

READ ALSO: Six-month-old baby injured as ISWAP attacks Maiduguri

“The ground troops, in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK, responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralised the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

“Members of the public are urged not to panic as troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.

“The good people of Maiduguri are equally enjoined to go about their normal socio-economic activities and provide actionable information on the movement of these criminal elements.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now