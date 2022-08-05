Nigerian Army confirms killing of Lagos policeman by soldiers

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a police officer by six soldiers who beat him to death in Lagos on Thursday.

The soldiers who were all attached to the Army Ordinance Corp of the 81 Division Nigerian Army based in Ojo, had descended on two policemen and beat them to stupor leading to the death of one of them.

According to a statement from the State Police Headquarters, the soldiers were riding in an army bus and on getting to the CCC gate along the Lagos/Badagry expressway, they met heavy traffic.

“Two of the soldiers jumped on an okada, rode to where the policemen were controlling traffic and ordered them to clear the traffic for their bus,” the statement said.

“But the policemen on duty said it was not possible to clear the traffic for them as the road was congested. The two soldiers got angry and pounced on them, and abducted them into their bus and drove them to Ojo Cantonment where they were beaten to stupor.

“Due to the beating the police officers recieved, one of the victims, Inspector Monday Orukpe died on Thursday at the Army Hospital where they were rushed to,” the statement added.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Public Relations, Major Olaniyi Osoba, said the Nigerian Army has instituted a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book.

The statement entitled “Re: Soldiers beat police officer to death in Lagos,” reads:

“The attention of the 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a story online over the unfortunate incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo in Lagos resulting in the loss of the life of a police officer.

The Division is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter. This incident is highly regrettable given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident

At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.. Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim.”

