Nigerian Army denies alliance with herdsmen, criminals in Benue, South-East

The Nigerian Army on Saturday described as spurious and derogatory claims of its personnel collaboration with herdsmen and criminals in Benue and the South-East.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the army insisted that the claim and other unfounded allegations were aimed at tarnishing its image in the country.

The army insisted that it would not succumb to intimidation by groups giving narratives about its personnel and their operations across the country.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a libelous, spurious and derogatory narrative credited to one so called International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law, alleging that the Nigerian military, especially the Nigerian Army is working with armed herdsmen/bandits to terrorize the eastern part of the country and Benue State.

“A cursory look at the content reveals a futile effort to drag the image and reputation of the NA in the mud, while promoting irredentists, lawless and outlawed organizations.

“Unfortunately for these mischief makers, the highly patriotic and untiring efforts of the Nigerian Army to neutrally defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria are visible enough and boldly seen by all and have received international accolades.

“It is on record that the NA conducted and will still conduct a series of Exercises not only in the Southeastern states, but across all the states of the Federation, which has reasonably reduced criminality.”

