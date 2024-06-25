Nigerian Army denies claim of recruiting jihadists

Nigerian Army denies claim of recruiting jihadistsThe Nigerian Army has dismissed an audio-visual recording circulating online, which suggests that the army is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, described the footage as misleading and targeted at sparking anxiety and fear among Nigerians.

Nwachukwu emphasized that the narrative depicted in the footage was not a reflection of the army’s true values and standards.

“It is targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel, eroding public confidence in the integrity of the army,” he said.

He also noted that the footage aims to create religious tension, particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities, who might feel their lives and faith are under threat.

The army spokesperson reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to professionalism and impartiality, stating that their operational and administrative processes are guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not ethnicity or religious sentiments.

“Our strength lies in our unity in diversity, and it is this unique national strength and trait that the army seeks to protect while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Nwachukwu urged the public to dismiss the misleading report, which he said, stems from a misconception about the army’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOP). He emphasized that any deviation from the SOP is met with appropriate disciplinary action, regardless of the personnel’s religious affiliation.

“Let us work together to maintain the peace and unity of our great nation.”

