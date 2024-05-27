Nigerian Army denies involvement in Kano Emirship tussle

The Nigerian Army has denied any involvement in the Emirship tussle in Kano State.

The state government last week removed Aminu Ado Bayero and installed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, four years after his dethronement by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The development has caused widespread protests in Kano with supporters of the deposed Emir demanding his reinstatement

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the clarification in a statement on Sunday night, said contrary to insinuations, the army was not involved in the tussle.

He added that the army personnel were not enforcing any court order.

The statement read: “Contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association as published by Premium Times on 26 May 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle and are not involved in enforcing any court order.

“They have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.

“The issue of paramount concern to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies is the prevention of breakdown of law and order in the state, which could be taken advantage of by adversarial non-state actors.

“The military would imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that the intensity of the security situation becomes overwhelming for the police.

“All the Army is doing at this stage is to monitor the situation as it unfolds and be on standby in the event of any escalation that could threaten the security of the state and the region in general.”

KANO EMIRATE TUSSLE: SOLDIERS NOT INVOLVED Contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association as published by Premium Times on 26 May 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle and are not involved in… pic.twitter.com/wpJlwjPoJx — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) May 26, 2024

