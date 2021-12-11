Nigerian Army dismisses reports on abduction of travellers in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed the reports on the abduction of travellers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway in Borno State.

Reports surfaced on social media earlier on Saturday that suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents abducted some travellers on the busy highway.

However, in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, 7 Division/Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, the army dismissed the reports as unfounded.

The statement read: “The attention of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has been drawn to a series of unsubstantiated reports making the rounds on social media on December 11.

“Some newspapers also published the purported abduction of Maiduguri-bound travellers by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Mainok and Borgozo in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

“The rumour is false and misleading and had the intention to smear the glaring good efforts and achievements of OPHK.

“The fact is that members of the terror group emerged through the Dole/Bari villages in some vehicles with the intent to mount snap roadblocks to cause havoc and apprehension in the hearts of villagers and commuters.

“Troops on mobile patrol within the general area foiled the attempt without any delay.

“There was no abduction of any commuter on Saturday. It was the imagination of mischief makers who are not happy that peace is gradually returning to the North-East.”

