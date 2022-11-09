Nigerian Army dismisses reports on invasion of Abia community

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports on the alleged invasion of the Amangu community in Abia State by troops of the 82 Division.

Reports emerged during the week that troops invaded the community over the abduction of a soldier who was on official leave in the village.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed the allegation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the army authorities decided to clear the air on the incident considering the weighty nature of the allegation.

He added that the operation conducted in the area was to rescue a soldier, Sgt. Bassey Ikunugwan, who was abducted on November 2 along Okwu-Ebem Ohafia road in Abia State.

The statement read: “The troops who acted on credible intelligence on November 3 embarked on a search and rescue operation at Amangu village and forest, a confirmed enclave of Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

“The troops came in contact with members of the proscribed armed groups during the operation resulting in an exchange of fire.

“Another operation on November 4 at Okon Aku led to the killing of one of the criminals and recovery of one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and one mobile phone.

“In a follow-up operation on November 5, troops raided another enclave of the groups around the Amangu village and neutralised two of the criminals, while some fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops recovered two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, four Pump Action guns, one locally made Pistol, one Sniper rifle, six magazines, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), and one motorcycle.

“Other items recovered from the dissidents are two CCTV cameras, one solar panel, flags, one walkie-talkie, two mobile phones, two pamphlets of the Biafran anthem, one INEC box, 12 face caps, machetes, pairs of combat boots and pairs of rain boot.

Other items recovered are camouflage uniforms, one transistor radio, two jungle hats, two knee guards, one power bank, one Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) image-capturing machine, and a PVC.

“Sadly, during these engagements, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice.”

