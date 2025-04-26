Nigerian Army disowns fake recruitment advert, urges public vigilance

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from a recruitment advertisement currently circulating online, warning citizens that the announcement is fraudulent.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, made it clear that the purported recruitment exercise for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) did not originate from the military.

Anele stressed that the Nigerian Army has not commenced any recruitment or commissioning process for 2024, and cautioned members of the public against engaging with the misleading information.

“The Nigerian Army urges the public to disregard the false notice and to seek information only through its official communication platforms,” she said, adding that the military would formally announce any authentic recruitment exercise through verified channels at the appropriate time.

The army spokesperson also raised concerns over the activities of fraudsters who take advantage of such fake advertisements to deceive and extort unsuspecting job seekers.

“We warn all to be cautious and avoid falling prey to fraudsters who exploit fake information for personal gain. Anyone with credible information about such fraudulent activities or individuals should report promptly to the relevant authorities for necessary action,” Anele said.

