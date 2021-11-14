Nigerian Army disowns publication warning soldiers against coup, reaffirms loyalty to Buhari

The Nigerian Army has disowned a publication purportedly warning soldiers against any attempt to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the publication titled: “Defence Headquarters warning soldiers against overthrowing Buhari’s regime,” attributed to him was riddled with outrageous lies and fabrications.

He insisted that the DHQ has denounced a call for the military to take over power.

The statement read: “The only reason the fake report is receiving any attention is the attribution of the false statement to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

“The authors of the story must be the only news reporters who do not know that army spokesman does not speak for the Defence Headquarters.

“However, for the sake of clarity and to keep the records straight, we wish to state that at no time did the Director, Army Public Relations, issue any statement on the subject matter.

“It is, therefore, a figment of their imagination, which did not in any way emanate from Nwachukwu.”

Nwachukwu said that officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army did not need to be warned against overthrowing Buhari’s government, saying their loyalty to the country’s Constitution and the President has never been in doubt.

It added: “The Nigerian Army is a reputable national and patriotic institution that has fully subordinated itself to civil authority, having stood unwaveringly in defence of the nation’s democracy.

“It will continue to be steadfast in defending Nigeria’s constitution and the much-cherished democracy by providing aid to civil authority, whenever it is called upon to so do.”

