Nigerian Army eliminates Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Yobe, Borno

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have eliminated scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in a series of concerted bombardments in Borno and Yobe States in the past one week, according to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

In a statement on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the military operations in the North-East, Nwachukwu said the “troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (JTF), North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP), eliminated the criminal elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State on Saturday 29 January 2022.”

“Troops recorded this feat in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“In a clearance operation code named ‘Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle. These are aside other equipment recovered by troops.

Read also: Uzodinma invited Nigerian Army to arrest innocent Biafran youths —IPOB

“The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

“Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State, again sufered a bloody nose on Sunday, 30 January, 2022, as troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

“In the firefight that ensued, the troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles, one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.

“The good people of Yobe and Borno States are please enjoined to support the troops with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now