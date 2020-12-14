Nigerian Army explains how General Irefin died

The Nigerian Army on Sunday night explained how the General Officer Commanding 6th Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, General John Olubunmi Irefin died.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, the late GOC died of respiratory failure.

The statement said: “This explanation is essential to ward off mischievous and wicked insinuations from certain quarters alluding unwholesome act as responsible for the death of the respected senior officer”.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Army said the late GOC died of COVID-19 complications, which came up while attending the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja.

The announcement by the Army was however rejected by Gen. Irefin’s kinsmen in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, who doubted COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to a joint statement by the Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council and the Ayetoro Gbede Development Association, the late General Irefin was hail and hearty two weeks before he died when he was in the community for a few days to bury his late mother, wondering if the incubation period for COVID-19 has changed.

In a similar development, the Ayetoro Gbede Descendants Forum (AGDF), Lagos chapter, in a statement, said it does not wholeheartedly believe the COVID-19 story, saying it would however align itself with the decision of the late General’s family on whether to call for an autopsy or not.

