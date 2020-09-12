Nigerian Army extends Operation Sahel Sanity in North West by three months

The Nigeria Army has extended Operation Sahel Sanity in the North West till December.

The Operation Sahel Sanity was conceived by the army to fight banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed this during a press conference at the Army Supper Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina, held on Saturday.

The army chief said the decision to extend the operation was taken after a careful review of the exercise.

He added that the operation was extended to the North Central to ensure peace in all parts of the country.

Buratai said: “We will continue to improve on information gathering.

“Although the gallant troops suffered from the terrain which gave them poor access to some areas during encounter, Nigerian Army was on top of the situation.”

He commended the host states – Zamfara and Katsina – for their continued support and cooperation especially in the area of information sharing.

