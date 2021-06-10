 Nigerian Army gets new spokesman | Ripples Nigeria
News

Nigerian Army gets new spokesman

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as the Director of Army Public Relations.

Nwachukwu takes over from Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who assumed duty as the force spokesman in February.

The outgoing spokesman confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army secretly retires 29 Generals after appointment of new COAS, Yahaya

Until his appointment, Nwachukwu was the Acting Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He also served as Deputy Director Public Relations, Headquarters of Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, now Operation Hadin Kai.

