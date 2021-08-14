Nigerian Army hands over another Chibok girl to Borno govt

The Nigerian Army on Saturday handed over another student of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, to the Borno State government.

The Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade, Brig-Gen. DR Dantani, presented the girl, Hassana Adamu, and her two children to Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Hasana is the second Chibok girl to be received by the state government within two weeks.

READ ALSO: Chibok girl who had two children in Boko Haram captivity reunites with family

Governor Zulum had on August 8 received another student of the college, Ruth Ngladar Pogu, who presented herself to the military last month.

Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 200 students from the college on April 14, 2014.

Although more than 100 students had regained their freedom, several others are still in captivity seven years after the incident that sparked outrage across the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions