Nigerian Army has lost its integrity —Wike

The Nigerian Army has lost its integrity due to the unprofessional conducts of a few officers who aided elections rigging in the country, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said.

The governor, however, praised the military for preserving the unity of the country by tackling insurgents, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the country.

Wike stated these at a church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

He said Nigerians would never honour members of the Armed Forces involved in election rigging.

He said: “We are not honouring those who are unprofessional and carry ballot boxes to influence the electoral process. I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country.

“It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel. Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct. Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people, heaven will never remember them.”

“I thank God that the chairman of INEC has owned up that the problems with elections are the security agencies. This confirms all I have said in the past.”

The governor also called for the institution of a reward system to encourage soldiers to put in their best for the country.

