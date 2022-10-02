‘Nigerian Army has reclaimed 60,300 communities from Boko Haram/ISWAP’ —Commander

The Theater Commander of the North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, claims that the military has successfully reclaimed around 60,300 communities from the grips of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Musa made the assertion at an award ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, to decorate officers and soldiers who have distinguished themselves in the war against insurgency in the country, as well as journalists who give positive reportage on the activities of the military campaign.

In a statement by Musa and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, the Theater Commander said the decorated soldiers and officers

had “distinguished themselves and demonstrated exceptional bravery, dedication and commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.”

Musa said that the awardees were from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Civilian JTF.

He said the journalists on the award list also “demonstrated critical roles in their reportage towards the fight against terrorism in the region.”

“We as people of Operation Hadin Kai who are building this nation together where peace and justice reigns, saddled our fatherland with love, strength and faith bounded by freedom and unity shall continue to conquer.

Read also:Nigerian Army claims over 80,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists being rehabilitated

“Operation Hadin Kai is a joint Operation which is designed for every one of us to play a role in ending all forms of insecurity in the North East. It consist of military, para-military, government and non-governmental organisations, the civil populace and the law abiding citizens.

“The Operation was established in order to restore law and order, extinguished all flames and end all forms of terrorism and criminality in North Eastern Nigeria by kinetic and most importantly non-kinetic operations.

“In the fight against terrorism, the Nigerian Army has been able to reclaim over 60,300 communities and captives were liberated and rescued from the forest and Lake Chad region.

“The military have conducted series of operations in Sambisa Forest, Tumbuktu triangle and Mandara Mountains in protecting people’s lives and property.”

Gen. Musa also called on the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to come out from their hideouts and embrace the amnesty programme of the federal government, which is aimed at rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant terrorists back into society.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now