Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of Indian hemp in Ogun

Men of 81 Division, Nigerian Army, have intercepted 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) in the Ilaro area of Ogun State.

The Division’s spokesman, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

He said the interception of the drugs followed an intelligence-driven operation at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border.

Osoba said: “The parcels of Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

“It was estimated that the suspected illicit drugs were worth about ten million naira and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate based in Lagos.

Read also:Nigerian Army dismisses suspected killers of Yobe Islamic cleric

“The syndicate is currently on the run.”

He added that a search conducted on the truck conveying the consignment revealed the truck was designed specifically to convey illicit drugs.

The spokesman added: “There is a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes that can only be discovered on scrutiny.

“It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect the concealed drugs after resisting the bribe offered by the suspected drug syndicate.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to continue to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for prompt response.”

Osoba said the substance had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos for further action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now