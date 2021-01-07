Nigerian Army launches Operation Tura Takaibango in North-East

The Nigerian Army on Thursday launched another operation codenamed Operation Tura Takaibango in the North-East states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The Operation Tura Takaibango was launched by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the 27 Brigade Tactical Headquarters in Buni Gari, Yobe State.

Buratai, who was represented at the event by Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, said the operation would boost the efforts of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents in the region.

READ ALSO: Buratai says army has killed over 1400 Boko Haram terrorists in North East

He added that Operation Tura Takaibango is another remarkable operation that would make the citizens proud of the Nigerian Army’s determination to sustain its constitutional role of defending the nation’s territorial integrity and ensure lasting peace and security in the North-East operational area.

According to the army chief, troops taking part in the operation would be guided by the professional code of conduct, rules of engagement, and the respect for human rights.

Join the conversation

Opinions