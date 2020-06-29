Nigerian army on course to becoming self-sufficient in arms production –Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has declared that the Nigerian Army is on course to becoming self-sufficient in the area of arms production.

Buratai who revealed this on Sunday while on a working visit to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Kaduna, said that the Nigerian army will continue to invest in research in order to develop weapons to meet the country’s defence needs.

He also stated that the Nigerian Army will remain loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Nigerian Army is on course to becoming self-sufficient in the production of arms, ammunition and other military hardware for the country’s Armed Forces. President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 directed the Ministry of Defence to articulate a proposal for the establishment of a military-industrial complex that would produce weapons and other equipment for the country’s Armed Forces thereby reducing reliance on reluctant foreign suppliers,” he said.

According to Buratai the army has since been working in that line while the Nigerian Army is on course to achieving the mandate.

“We will build on our successes. Through collaboration with other military formations, the Nigerian army will continue to invest in research in order to develop weapons to meet the country’s defence needs,” he concluded.

