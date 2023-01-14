Nigerian Army orders Boko Haram fighters to surrender in North-East

The Nigerian Army has ordered the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East to lay down their arms.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major-Gen. Christopher Musa, gave the order during the Nigerian Army Social Activities held on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment ground in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Musa urged the terrorists to emulate the 83,000 insurgents and families that had surrendered to the troops in Borno State or face the wrath of the Armed Forces.

The Theatre Commander insisted that the North-East region had recorded unprecedented peace through the unrelenting efforts of the army in dealing with the terrorists.

Several thousands of people had been killed and more than two million others displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East since 2011.

