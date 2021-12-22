Nigerian Army promotes 117 senior officers

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed the promotion of 117 senior officers in the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said 41 senior officers were promoted from the rank of Brigadier-General to Major General while 76 others were elevated from Colonel to Brigadier-General.

He added that the Director, Army Directorate of Data Processing, Lagos, Brig.-Gen. CU Onwunle, the Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, Brig.-Gen. M Danmadami, were among those promoted to the rank of Major-General.

The statement read: “Others were Brig.-Gen. OJ Akpor, Director Military Training, Nigerian Defence Academy; Brig.-Gen. UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja and Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri.

“Also promoted were Brig.-Gen. V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja; Brig.-Gen. LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil-Military Affairs, Abuja and Brig.-Gen. NU Muktar, Acting Director of Procurement, Office of the Chief of Army Staff, among others.

“Col. O. Adegbe of the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, Col. AA Babalola of Headquarters 3 Division, Col. NN Orok of Defence Headquarters and Col. MO Ibrahim of Army War College Nigeria, were promoted to the rank of Brig.-Gen.

READ ALSO: Police promotes two AIGs, six CPs, 7,207 others (SEE LIST)

“Others were Col. BO Omopariola, Commander 25 Task Force Brigade; Col. UV Unachukwu of Army War College, Nigeria; Col. OAO Ojo of Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals, Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno, among others.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, congratulates all the promoted officers and their families, and urges them to redouble effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigerian Army.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now