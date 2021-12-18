Nigerian Army recruits fresh 4,800 soldiers to combat insecurity

The Nigerian Army has admitted 4,800 new soldiers at a passing out parade ceremony held in Kaduna State on Saturday.

Speaking on the recruits, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, said they were admitted to contributing to the different ongoing operations of the Nigerian Army in the country.

“They commenced their training in August and they have been trained as professional soldiers in line with our training directives, taking cognisance, of course, of the current environment. We hope they will deliver as they are deployed across all the theatres,” Yahaya said.

He said the army portal has been opened for a new set of recruits who are expected to commence training in January.

“The drive as mandated by Mr President is to increase our strength and have more feet on the ground in addition to all the things we are doing. And he has provided all the resources for this,” he added.

Furthermore, the army chief noted there is a provision for specialised training for those already in the service, to enhance their capabilities.

While urging the newly admitted soldiers to apply the mental, physical and moral training received over the past few months, Yahaya warned them to uphold the Nigerian Army’s core values of loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity, and respect for others.

He charged them to remain loyal to constituted authorities at all times and place the interest of the nation ahead of their convictions, and be ready to go wherever they are ordered to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria at any cost.

