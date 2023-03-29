Nigerian Army redeploys 75 generals, senior officers in major shakeup

The Nigerian Army has redeployed no fewer than 75 of its senior officers in massive shakeup across the country.

The report noted that the redeployment will, however, take effect from April 3, 2023.

According to PRNigeria, those affected were Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Gen. Khalifa, according to the development, will be departing MNJTF on secondment to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja while Gen. Lagbaja will be leaving the 1 Division Kaduna for the Army Headquarters in Abuja as Chief of Operation (DAOP).

While the current Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi will take over as the Gen­eral Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigeri­an Army, Kaduna, Major General Gold Chibuisi, a Director to the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja, will take over as the Theatre Commander of MNJTF in the North-East.

Gen. Lagbaja as 1 Division GOC had been lauded for the successes recorded in the fight against armed bandits, terrorists and cattle rustlers in the North-West.

Similarly, Gen. Khalifa’s stewardship at the MNJTF had resulted into decline of the firepower of terror sects in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic, among others.

“The atmospheres at 1 Div and MNJTF has been somber since the news of the redeployment of Gen. Taofeek Lagbaja and Gen. Abdul Khalifa were broken. They are indeed among the finest Generals the Nigerian Army is endowed with. We can only wish them success in their new responsibilities”, the publication stated.

