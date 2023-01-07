Nigerian Army redeploys senior officers in fresh shake-up (SEE LIST)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the redeployment of a few senior officers in the Nigerian Army to formations and units across the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Army Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding officers, and several others were affected in the exercise.

The redeployment, according to him, was to ensure administrative and operational efficiency in the Nigerian Army following recent successes recorded in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The army spokesman added that the redeployment takes effect from January 11.

The statement read: “In the exercise, Major Gen. IS Ali has been moved from Headquarters 3 Division to Theatre Command as the new Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai; Major Gen. AB Ibrahim from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Headquarters 3 Division as the new General Officer Commanding as well as Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. AS Chinade from Headquarters 2 Division to Headquarters 82 Division as GOC, while Major Gen. GM Mutkut is to assume command as the GOC 8 Division and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Planning.

“Major Gen. CG Musa from Theatre Command to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as the new Corps Commander, Major Gen. MS Ahmed from Headquarters Theatre Command (NE) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps as Corps Commander, Major Gen. BR Sinjen from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as the new Corps Commander, Major Gen. PE Eromosele from National Defence College to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers, Major Gen. AA Ayannuga From Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation to Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command and Major Gen. GS Abdullahi from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals.

“Major Gen. SE Udounwa who is redeployed from the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major Gen. SG Mohammed redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to the Department of Army Training as Chief of Training, Major Gen. UT Musa from Headquarters 82 Division to the Department of Army Administration as Director Personnel Management and Major Gen. Y Yahaya from Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade to Department of Army Administration as the Director Manpower (Army).

