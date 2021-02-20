Nigerian Army reportedly bombards Shekau's farm in Sambisa forest, celebrates victory | Ripples Nigeria

A farm allegedly owned by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has been overrun by troops of the Nigerian Army in its latest offensive against the terrorists at Dikwa town on Friday, February 19.

A video circulated online revealed the troops storming the farm within the Sambisa axis while inviting some locals to help themselves with edibles before destroying the farm.

READ MORE: Boko Haram: Abubakar Shekau speaks, says he’s ‘still in charge’

The troops could be heard mocking the sect leader and asking him to come out from hiding.

The time of the incident is however unknown, from the video, and there had been no official comment on it as at the time of filing this story.

Join the conversation

Opinions