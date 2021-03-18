Nigerian Army rescues 10 people abducted from Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters | Ripples Nigeria

Security operatives have rescued 10 persons abducted by terrorists from the Kaduna Airport Staff quarters on March 6.

Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said at a news briefing in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria that they were rescued on Wednesday.

“The Kaduna State Government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian Army have today, Wednesday, 17th, March, 2021, rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, Ifira, Igabi Local Government Area,” Aruwan announced.

He listed the names of the freed abductees as: Mr. Ilori Sunday, Mrs. Celestina Sunday, Miss Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miss Miracle Sunday and Miss Marvelous Sunday.

Other are, Miss Destiny Sunday, Mr. Samuel Sunday, Miss Deborah Sunday, Hajiya Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

Recall that terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday, March 6, kidnapped some families of the Staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna Airport.

“Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expedience,” the commissioner said.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the rescue with elation, and has extended hearty congratulations to the troops for the successful rescue,” Aruwan disclosed.

He also said the governor had met with the rescued citizens to encourage them, and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna State Government to combating terror.

