Nigerian Army rescues 386 victims from Sambisa Forest after 10 years of abduction

The Nigerian Army says its troops have successfully rescued around 386 people including women and children, from the Sambisa Forest in Borno State 10 years after they were abducted by terrorists.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. AGL Haruna, who made this known on Saturday while speaking to journalists while welcoming the troops from the Forest after a 10-day evacuation operation, said most of the victims were abandoned by the insurgents.

The GOC explained that the operation tagged “Operation Desert Sanity 111,” was to clear the Sambisa Forest of the remnants of all categories of terrorists as well as provide some of them eager to surrender as observed the opportunity to do so.

“Our effort is to ensure that we clear remnants of terrorists in the Sambisa and give those willing to surrender the opportunity to surrender,” the GOC said.

“With this operation, we envisage many of them will surrender as they have started.

“We also rescued some civilians; as of yesterday, we rescued 386 and I am sure the number will increase by today. Some of those rescued said they have been in captivity for the past 10 years,” Haruna said.

