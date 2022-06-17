Nigerian Army rescues another kidnapped Chibok schoolgirl with baby

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, confirmed the rescue of another abducted student of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok, Borno State, identified as Hauwa Joseph, said to be one of those kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the @HQNigerianArmy, wrote that Joseph was intercepted by troops along with her baby on Tuesday and taken to a military medical facility for treatment.

“Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014. The intercepted Chibok girl & her baby are currently in a military medical facility,” the Army wrote.

This is the second time this week that the Army would announce the rescue of an abducted Chibok girl as it had earlier on Wednesday, said its troop, while on patrol in Borno State, had the intercepted one Mary Ngoshe, believed to be one of the girls kidnapped from the school.

On April 14, 2014, about 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram from the GSSS in Chibok, Borno State, and while some of the girls managed to escape, others were released following government negotiations, but a large chunk of the girls are still being held in captivity with many of them including Leah Sharibu, being married off or forcefully turned into sex slaves.

